|
|
Doris Musfeldt
Grafton - passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Grafton on August 12, 1932 to Emil and Irene (nee Hill) Erdmann. She married Clarence Musfeldt on May 28, 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and together they had two children. Doris graduated from Grafton High School in 1950. She was a life-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Doris loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, bridge, and going to the casinos. Doris retired from waitressing at Edge of Town in Cedarburg and Barths. Doris is survived by her children Dawn Prill of Manawa, WI and Dean (Robin) Musfeldt of Dunham Springs, LA; grandchildren, Connie (Delwin Grimm) Prill and John Curtis Musfeldt; siblings, Howard Erdmann, Alice (James) Wade; sister-in-law, Gladys Erdmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; brothers Harvey and Ralph "Smiley"; sister-in-law Darlene Erdmann. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Anita's Gardens in Port Washington for all their care and support. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020