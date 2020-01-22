Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Doris Ptacek Notice
Doris Ptacek

(Nee Radmann) Saturday, January 18, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late George S. Ptacek. Loving mother of Corinne (John) Franks and Randy (Debbie) Ptacek. Dear grandmother of April (Michael) Fitzsimmons, Andrew (Jenny) Franks, Jamie (Lee) Dreyfus III and Ryan (Melissa) Ptacek. Further survived by 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Loren Ptacek and brother Robert Radmann.

Doris was a member of Carpenters Union Local #264 Auxiliary, Schafer V.F.W. Post #2923 Auxiliary and King American Legion Post #406 Auxiliary.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23 from 12:00 PM, until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Easter Seals or a are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020
