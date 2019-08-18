|
Rank, Doris Doris Anne Hildebrand Rank went to her eternal rest on July 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Brad Rank. She is survived by her children, Carol Hayes, JoAnn (David) Stamm, Bonnie (Tom) Button and Carl Rank, her grandchildren Robert, Heather, Kate, Nicole, Brian, Aaron & Daniel, 15 great grandchildren and best friend, Jan Peltier. A memorial service will be held on August 23, 2019 at Lake Park Lutheran Church, 2647 N Stowell; visitation at 3:00 pm, service at 4 with picnic meal to follow. In lieu of flowers please contribute to The Urban Ecology Center, or Girl Scouts of Greater Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019