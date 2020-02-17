|
|
Doris Shanovich
Milwaukee - (nee Dropp)
Born to Eternal Life February 14, 2020 at the age of 99 years and 20 days!
Preceded in death by her loving husband, George.
Dear sister in-law of Arlene Shanovich and Mel Ostrowski.
Doris was loved and will be remembered by many generations of nieces and nephews and her many friends at Alexian Village.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb 22 at ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave from 10am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Entombment will follow, Holy Cross
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clement J Zablocki VAMC or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Special thanks to the kind caregivers on Park Lane at Alexian Village, where Doris enjoyed living these past almost 40 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020