Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Shanovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Shanovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Shanovich Notice
Doris Shanovich

Milwaukee - (nee Dropp)

Born to Eternal Life February 14, 2020 at the age of 99 years and 20 days!

Preceded in death by her loving husband, George.

Dear sister in-law of Arlene Shanovich and Mel Ostrowski.

Doris was loved and will be remembered by many generations of nieces and nephews and her many friends at Alexian Village.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb 22 at ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave from 10am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Entombment will follow, Holy Cross

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clement J Zablocki VAMC or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Special thanks to the kind caregivers on Park Lane at Alexian Village, where Doris enjoyed living these past almost 40 years.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline