Doris Spors (nee Piacentine)
West Bend - age 87, Jan. 9, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jerome. Dear mother of Michael, Michelle (Rodney) Deitsch, John (Kelley), Tom (Tracy) and Sherri Schill. Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 2. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thurs, Jan 16 at 4:00 pm at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, West Bend with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Washington County Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020