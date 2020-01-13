Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
Doris Spors
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, IL
West Bend - age 87, Jan. 9, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jerome. Dear mother of Michael, Michelle (Rodney) Deitsch, John (Kelley), Tom (Tracy) and Sherri Schill. Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 2. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thurs, Jan 16 at 4:00 pm at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, West Bend with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Washington County Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
