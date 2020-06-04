Doris TischerWauwatosa - (Nee Vegelahn) Born to Eternal Life June 4, 2020 age 102 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph H. Tischer. Loving mother of Todd (Luda) Tischer, Tom (Nancy) Tischer and Bob (Mary) Tischer. Grandmother of Andrew, Sarah (Adam) Wollert, Jacob, Rachael, Maria and Todd. Great-grandmother of Ava and Mia. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Monday June 8 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 3205 N. 85th Street, Milwaukee from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Rent-A- Daughter for their years of loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church would be appreciated.