Doris V. Lemberger Notice
Lemberger, Doris V. (Nee Calabrese) Born to Eternal Life on May 19, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Willard "Bill", loving mother of Doreen (Jacque) Vallier and Larry Lemberger. Cherished grandmother of Douglas Wheaton, Lisa (Jaime) Diaz, Lucas (Nicole) Lemberger and the late Daniel Wheaton. Proud great-grandmother of Marco, Alex, Lacey, Logan, and Leah. Loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Brenwood Park Assisted Living for their compassionate care. She will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, May 31st, 10 AM to 12 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners. Memorial service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Word of the Lord Ministries, P.O. Box 656, Waupaca, WI 54981 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
