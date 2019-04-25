|
|
Ward, Dorisanne (Nee Herrick) Passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mom of Dianne (James) Carr and Franklin (the late Paulette) Ward. Dearest grandmother of Meredith Carr and Jason (Guadalupe), Jared, and Andrew Ward. Sister of Ward Herrick. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 12:00 Noon until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019