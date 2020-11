Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorleen Buschmann (nee Stoneman)



Dorleen Buschmann, 92, formerly of West Allis died October 31, 2020. On January 27, 1951, she married Norman G. Buschmann at Corpus Christi Church, Sturgeon Bay. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1994. Survivors include four children, Judy Lazarczyk, Milwaukee; John Buschmann, Kewaskum; Mary (Ron) Berger, Minnesota; Debbie (Peter) Vagnini, Kewaskum; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and several sisters-in-law. Forbes Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store