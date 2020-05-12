Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorlisa K. Wesley



age 64 passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 Memorial Service was held on April 23, 2020 at 1:00pm in the chapel of:



Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53218 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"









