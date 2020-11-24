Dorothea Eleonore LindnerHartland - (nee May) Passed away peacefully on November 21 at age 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolph and survived by her daughter Christina Lindner-Dwyer (Sean Dwyer) and her two beloved grandchildren, Megan and Casey, as well as her sister Käthe May in Germany. She will be greatly missed by near and dear friends in Germany as well as the United States. She was born in Hermsdorf, Silesia (Germany), lived through World War II & its aftermath and ultimately immigrated to the United States in 1960. She lived in Chicago, Illinois for 10 years and then moved to New Berlin, Wisconsin until retiring to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1996. She returned to the Milwaukee area in 2012. She was an active member of the Schlesier Verein in Milwaukee and a longtime German Fest volunteer. She was an avid reader & gardener. She loved to travel and a personal highlight was learning Spanish and traveling alone to Peru to climb Machu Picchu in the 1960s.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothea's name to Gethsemane Lutheran Church 13200 W Greenfield Ave, Brookfield, WI 53005 are deeply appreciated.Due to COVID-19, services for Dorothea will be held at later date.