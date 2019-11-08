Services
Dorothea "Teddy" Lindstrom


1931 - 2019
Dorothea "Teddy" Lindstrom Notice
Dorothea "Teddy" Lindstrom

Dorothea "Teddy" Lindstrom, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Teddy was born on November 13, 1931 to the late Marvel Kennard and Fred (Irene) Kennard. Teddy was a loving and giving wife, mother, and grandmother. She placed her family, friends and the Packers before herself. Teddy was talented in verse and as an artist. She was an avid hiker and gardener. Teddy and Ron loved to travel and fish; Teddy could catch some whoppers and tell a few too. A cancer survivor, Teddy was generous beyond compare. She always said dynamite comes in small packages and if you knew her, you would have to agree.

Teddy is survived by her children, Melinda Obey (Karter Gallian), Guy (Cynthia) Lindstrom, Tamara Jo Charron (Adam Dubay), Bryan (Bonnie) Lindstrom, and Traci (Todd) Lindstrom; Steve Charron and Meri Lindstrom; fiance, Ronald Fritsch and his children, David (Debbie) Fritsch, Sandy (Dan) Lundt, and Rhonda (Joel) Rudicil, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her grandchildren, Monica (Joe) Wanish, Jennifer Faller, Josh Spiegl, Keri Spiegl (Arvin), Melanie Charron, Jason Lindstrom (Maryann), Benjamin (Tammi) Lindstrom, Katie Jo Charron (Chad), Trey (Amber) Lindstrom, Alexis Gotzler (Brett), Wyatt Obey (Chelsi), Abby (Lucas) Rumimski, Devin Lindstrom (Joesphine), Summer Lindstrom, and Hannah Lindstrom (Russ); 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Janith Christensen and Fred "Biff" Kennard Jr. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvel Kennard (Diane Wallin) and Fred (Irene) Kennard; husband, Victor Russell Lindstrom; sisters, Judy Sauve and Peggy Kennard; granddaughters, Rachel Scherer, Lisa Lindstrom; grandson, Dylan Jacquet and Sebastian Scherer; son-in-law, Robert Obey; step-daughter Lori Daniels.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Teddy on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Lakewood Town Hall from 1 pm to 4 pm, with a memorial service at 2 pm. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

Special thanks to the ICU staff at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay for the care they offered to Teddy.

The family would like those in attendance to show their Packer pride by wearing Packer attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer organization of your choice in memory of Teddy.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
