Dorothea S. Enea

(Nee Neumann) Passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Reunited with her husband Michael. Mother of Margit and Mark. Dearest grandmother to Kristen Formanek. Further survived by nieces and nephews in Zweibrucken, Germany. Dorle met her future husband while he was stationed in Germany. She boarded the SS United States to start her new life in America on April 1961.

A visitation will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (6705 NORTHWAY GREENDALE, WI) on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:45 with the Funeral Service to begin at 11 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Max A. Sass & Sons

Greenridge Directors

414-282-4050



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
