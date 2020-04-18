|
Of Milwaukee, WI., passed on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Ede and her daughter, Gretchen (Jimmy Webendorfer) Ede. She is survived by her children: Kevin, Eric, Craig (Luz Maria Ede-Hernandez), Erin (Rex Borgenhagen - d) Ede, and Kristin Ede. Her grandchildren: Sara, Jennifer, Christopher (Jennifer), Shawn (Rachel), and Jonathan. Great grandchildren: Taylor, Abigail, Madelyn, Leilani and Savannah. Also proceeded in death by her parents Ben and Anni Tholen, her brothers Harold (Ann) Tholen and Bernard (Candi) Tholen, and her sister Patricia (Robert) Jennings and a girl (stillborn). Further survived by her siblings: Elnora (Robert - d) Husmann, Herb (Betty) Tholen, Annetta (Melvin - d) Schirm, and John (Kathy) Tholen.
Dorothea was born on November 20, 1925 in Jones County Iowa to German immigrant farmers. She was the eldest of 9 children. Immediately after high school, Dorothea moved to Davenport, Iowa, got her Secretarial degree and eventually met her husband, William "Bill" Ede. They married in 1950 and moved to Milwaukee, WI where Bill received his degree at the Layton School of Art. They raised six children: three boys and three girls. Dorothea worked many secretarial jobs eventually becoming an executive secretary at Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years. She was married for over 30 years and over 30 years a widow.
Dorothea was actively involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives helping them where she could throughout her life. She was a member of her church women's group doing charitable work both locally and internationally. She also gave generously to many organizations for years. Dorothea was politically active, staying abreast of current issues throughout her life. Also in her retirement, she designed and helped work on remodeling her home. There is so much more to tell about her life than what is shared here. She lived a full life.
Dorothea Ede has a digital memorial at Feerick Funeral Home website where you can share your own memories of her and read the full obituary. Please consider a donation to hungertaskforce.org or a local food pantry of your choice to help all the people that are struggling in this pandemic. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020