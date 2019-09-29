|
Dorothy A. Brown
West Allis - Passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Born to James McLeod Smith Jr. and Dorothy Schmidt. Preceded in death by her husbands Teddy Sormrude and James Brown, her son Bill Sormrude, grandson Alex Wisowaty and sister Diane Smith. Beloved mother of Darlene (Dale) Petretti, Jerry (Lisa) Sormrude, Sharon (Bruce) Butcher, James (Beverly) Brown, Patrick (Lisa) Brown, and David (Michele) Brown. Sister of Dolores Cassidy, Don (Pat) Smith, and Donna Au (Ken Drebenstedt). Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel 3801 W. Morgan Ave. at 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials to the in Dorothy's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019