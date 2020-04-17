Resources
Dallmann, Dorothy A entered God's kingdom on April 16 at the age of 98. Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to bake. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee where she frequently volunteered and was a member of the Ladies Aid. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert and son Frederick. She is survived by her children Lorraine (Gary) Schwiesow and Richard (Linda) Dallmann, four grandchildren Kim (Mike) Dvorachek, Cheryl (Adam) Koniar, Kristin (Joe) Martinez, and Ryan (Megan Mason) Schwiesow, five great grandchildren Megan and Katelyn Dvorachek, Alanna and Mikayla Koniar, and Kyra Martinez.

A memorial is pending.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
