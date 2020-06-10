Dorothy A. Gordon(nee Kozak) Passed away June 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Paul for 42 years. Loving mother of Richard (Sue). Proud grandmother of Lisa (Dave) Daniels and Steven Gordon. Beloved Busia of Addy and Katy. Dear sister of Eleanore Ulik. Fond aunt of Kathy Van Den Berg and Eileen Heck. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.A private service will be held with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Savior Parish are appreciated.