|
|
Greene, Dorothy A. (Nee Schweitzer) Age 89 years. Born to eternal life July 27, 2019. Beloved fiancee of Henry F. Stanzek. Dear sister of Ray and Ron Schweitzer, and the late Caroline Milles. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 6 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. Dorothy taught in the Milwaukee Public Schools for 42 years. She loved to paint and also make beautiful frames for her paintings. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Gabriel Parish School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019