Dorothy A. "Dottie" Hipps
Menomonee Falls - Long time Menomonee Falls resident born in Carrolltown, PA passed away peacefully February 25, 2020, age 79, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of decline. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome F. Hipps, her parents Maurus J. "Strickey" and Hazel Strittmatter, in-laws Francis and Mary Grace Hipps, and her brother Thomas Strittmatter, along with other aunts and uncles. Loving mother to Lisa Matzuk and Lawrence (Wendy) Hipps. Proud grandmother to three beloved grandsons; AJ and Ryan Matzuk and Logan Hipps. Further survived by sisters Teresa Mason, CO; Jean (Ralph) Hansen, PA; and sister-in-law Judith Strittmatter, PA; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and loving friends.
Dottie had a long life of helping and caring for people after graduating from St. Francis Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA with her nursing degree. Dottie and Jerry moved from PA early in their marriage to Menomonee Falls where they stayed and raised their family. She had a wonderful career as an OB clinic nurse. She was an active member at her churches, volunteered in the community and always looked forward to special times out with her friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Sat., March 7, 2020, at Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm. Her internment will be this summer back by her beloved mountains and alongside Jerry in Carrolltown, PA.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the or are appreciated by the family. The family wishes to thank and praise the loving care Dottie received from all the caregivers at both Dickson Hollow and Fairway Knoll. We are also so appreciative of VITAS Hospice for the kindness and respect given to Dottie and the support to our family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020