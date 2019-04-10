Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Holtz, Dorothy A. (Nee Schenkel) Dorothy A. Holtz, age 86, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, May 25, 1932 and was a longtime resident of the Oostburg and Random Lake Area. Preceded in death by husbands David J. Grisanti and Frederick J. Holtz. Surviving are her children, Steve Grisanti of Milwaukee, David (Judy) Grisanti of Franksville, Linda (Robert II) Logemann of New Holstein, Joanne (Anthony) Aveni of Wauwatosa, Lori (Gary) Exner of Mt. Pleasant. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, followed by funeral service at 1:00 P.M. See www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
