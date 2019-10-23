|
Dorothy A. "Doro" Kizewski
West Allis, WI - (Nee Bronk) Called home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Age 80. Devoted wife of Leonard Kizewski, for 61 years. Warmhearted mother of Chris (Laura) Kizewski, Jacqueline (Tom) Dooley, and Judy (Paul) Johnson. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of Cecilia Hagan. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her children, Darryl, Dale, and Janice; sister, Loretta Funge; and brothers, Albert Bronk and Leonard Bronk.
Gathering at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP PARISH - IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS, 1212 S. 116th St., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials appreciated to the .
Dorothy was very dedicated to her family and could tackle any project big or small. As a talented seamstress, fastidious bookkeeper, and excellent mixer of Old-Fashioneds, she loved to host family and friends and unselfishly gave of herself to others.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019