Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP PARISH - IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS
1212 S. 116th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP PARISH - IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS
1212 S. 116th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kizewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. "Doro" Kizewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. "Doro" Kizewski Notice
Dorothy A. "Doro" Kizewski

West Allis, WI - (Nee Bronk) Called home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Age 80. Devoted wife of Leonard Kizewski, for 61 years. Warmhearted mother of Chris (Laura) Kizewski, Jacqueline (Tom) Dooley, and Judy (Paul) Johnson. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of Cecilia Hagan. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her children, Darryl, Dale, and Janice; sister, Loretta Funge; and brothers, Albert Bronk and Leonard Bronk.

Gathering at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP PARISH - IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CAMPUS, 1212 S. 116th St., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials appreciated to the .

Dorothy was very dedicated to her family and could tackle any project big or small. As a talented seamstress, fastidious bookkeeper, and excellent mixer of Old-Fashioneds, she loved to host family and friends and unselfishly gave of herself to others.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline