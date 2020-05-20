Dorothy A. Kruger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Kruger

Milwaukee - (nee Rewolinski) Went to join her beloved husband, Fred, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, age 82 years. Loving mom to Julie (the late Jim) Schlax, Brenda (Kevin) Lanaghan and Kurt (Jenny) Kruger. Proud grandma of Tyler (Allie),Cody (fiancee-Libby), Josh (fiancee-Alyssa), Shelby and Jordan. Preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Sylvia, Helen, Clem and Theresa. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Thompson and Dennis Kruger Sr. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Dorothy will fondly be remembered for her welcome smile at the South Shore Greek Cafe. She loved the annual family vacation to Post Lake with her writing of the activities for the day and most anytime spent with her grandchildren.

Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family. A live stream of Dorothy's funeral services will be viewable online on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 6:00 P.M., please see funeral home website for details. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Service
06:00 PM
live stream viewable online
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved