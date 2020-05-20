Dorothy A. KrugerMilwaukee - (nee Rewolinski) Went to join her beloved husband, Fred, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, age 82 years. Loving mom to Julie (the late Jim) Schlax, Brenda (Kevin) Lanaghan and Kurt (Jenny) Kruger. Proud grandma of Tyler (Allie),Cody (fiancee-Libby), Josh (fiancee-Alyssa), Shelby and Jordan. Preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Sylvia, Helen, Clem and Theresa. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Thompson and Dennis Kruger Sr. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.Dorothy will fondly be remembered for her welcome smile at the South Shore Greek Cafe. She loved the annual family vacation to Post Lake with her writing of the activities for the day and most anytime spent with her grandchildren.Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family. A live stream of Dorothy's funeral services will be viewable online on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 6:00 P.M., please see funeral home website for details. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.