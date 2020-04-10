|
|
Dorothy A. Luczkowiak
(Nee Schultze) Reunited with her son, John, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, age 80. Loving husband of Fred for 55 years. Cherished mom of Robert. Proud grandma of Kyle and Kayla. Sister of Maryann (the late Fritz) Suppes, Pat (Gordon) Smithies, Betty (Dave) Hart and Bobbi Joseph (John). Preceded in death by her brother Jim and Nancy Schultze. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Dorothy was a retired employee of MSOE.
Services were held privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020