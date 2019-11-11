Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
5571 South Marilyn Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
5571 South Marilyn Street
Dorothy A. Modjeska


1927 - 2019
Dorothy A. Modjeska Notice
Dorothy A. Modjeska

Greendale - (nee Reeve) Born to this life on January 2, 1927 to Charles and Mary Reeve in Milwaukee, WI and was reunited in Eternal Life with her husband, James and son, Brian, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Loving mom of Rosemarie (James) Vokes, Kathleen Ann (Wayne) Keller, Marsha Ellen (Robert) Peters and Bruce Charles (Cheryl) Modjeska. Proud grandma of Thomas (Angela) Bednarski, Daniel Keller (Beth Brunner), Annemarie (Richard) Wood, Tracy (Dennis) Derby and Chad Peters. Special great-grandma to Cooper, Christian, Carter, Penelope and Corin Wood; Elizabeth, Katherine and Baby Derby. Sister-in-law of Susan Reeve. Dorothy is further survived by generations of nieces, nephews, Berenice Briski of "The Girls from Club", her godson Mark Kolancheck and many friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings and their spouses, Roger (Mary) Reeve, Isabelle (Louis) DeNoyer, Margaret (Gilbert) Lesnik, Ruth (Robert) Kronka, and Donald Reeve; her nieces and nephews, Arlone Pace, Larry Reeve, Janet Kronka, David Lesnik and Dona Wichman.

Dorothy graduated from Solomon Juneau High School in 1945. She then worked at Allis-Chalmers where she met her husband Jim. After raising her children, she worked at Gimbels on Mitchell Street, later transferring to the downtown store Gimbels/Marshall Fields, where she retired from in 1989.

Following Jim's death, Dorothy moved to Evergreen Square Apartments in Milwaukee, where she lived for 18 years before moving into assisted living/memory care. Her family is in admiration and is thankful to the numerous staff members of Clifden Court, Bluestone Physicians and St. Croix/Hometown Hospice for their never-ending love and outstanding care over the last five years.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation also Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 5571 South Marilyn Street, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Dear Mom…We're the only ones who will

ever know the strength of your love for us.

After all, we're the only ones who know what

Your heart sounds like from the inside.

Love, Your Children

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
