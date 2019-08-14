Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Murphy, Dorothy A. "Gully" (Nee Laurence) Age 97. At peace August 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Roger. Loving mother of Jim (Bonnie) (Nee Bodenbach) Murphy , Mike (Peggy) (Nee Schimmels) Murphy, and special daughter Gloria Wenninger. Proud grandmother of Samantha (Kevin) Pallagi, Alexandra (Spencer) Polacek, Robert (Ashley) Schubel, Michelle (Jon) Eggert, Matthew Murphy (Nora Olson), and Maranda Murphy. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Baldy" & Mollie (Nee Senn) Laurence; siblings, Chip, Bud, Alberta, Harry, Albert Jr., and Amollie. Member of American Legion H.A. Todd Post #537, VFW Post 7485, AMVETS, Twenty and Four - The Honnor Society of Women Legionnaires, and longtime member of St. Anthony Parish in Menomonee Falls. Memorial gathering at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls on Friday, August 16th from 11 to 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
