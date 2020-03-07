|
Dorothy A. Nelson
Born March 3, 1930, died March 1, 2020. Joins husband Ted Nelson, parents Herbert and Clara Brahm, sisters Carol Brahm and Barbara Muszytowski, and brothers Richard, Jerome, John, and Herbert Brahm, sisters-in-law Barbara Ann Brahm and Phyllis Brahm, brother-in-law Melvin Bajczyk, and good friends Dorothy and Herb Kandziora.
Survived by children Dolores Nelson, James (Lorri) Nelson, Gerard (Diane) Nelson, Debra (Mark) Clark, grandchildren Amy, Stephanie, Jeffrey, and Douglas Nelson, sister Kathleen Bajczyk, brother Ted Brahm, sister-in-law Mary Ann Brahm, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dorothy was a retiree of Allen Bradley/Rockwell where she worked for a total of 26 years. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and served on the Human Concerns committee. Since moving to Arizona, Dorothy attended St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Sun City.
Visitation at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., on Thursday, March 12 at 9:30 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private interment.
Many thanks to the staff at Terra Pointe Memory Care and Hospice of the Valley. Donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Hospice of the Valley.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020