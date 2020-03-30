|
|
Dorothy Ann Frederick
Passed away peacefully at the age of 89, surrounded by her family at Crest Hill Senior Apartments, on March 25, 2020.
Born to Paul and Marie (Mentzel) Mueller, Dorothy was a long-time resident of Wauwatosa-Brookfield. Dorothy was born on January 2, 1931, in St. Joseph, MO, and is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome (Jerry), sisters Janet (Bill) House and Marilyn (Jim) Edwards; her brother, Richard (Kathy) Mueller, survives. Dorothy graduated from Cathedral High School in Wichita, KS, in 1948, and attended Marquette University when her father was promoted to corporate HQ for Miller Brewing Company. It was at MU where she met Jerry Frederick in freshman Theology class. Dorothy began working for Marquette University in 1951 at Johnson Hall's Administrative Office while living with her parents in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.
Dorothy and Jerry married in 1955 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Dorothy will be remembered by her children Mark (Deb), Karen (Randall) Pichler, Ann (Peder) Frank, Michael, David, and Paula (Robb) Furrer, ex daughters-in-law Kate and Lori, and as "Nana" by her beloved 14 grandchildren: Maggie, Matt, Claire, Paige, Angela, Jacki, Cassie, Jerry, Sam, Grace, Josh, Tom, Bryan, and Aaron.
In Dorothy's final week of life, she commented that "being a mom is the best job in the world." Dorothy loved everything about being a mom to her six children and countless other kids from the Sheraton Lawns neighborhood. Dorothy was the kind and loving matriarch of a growing family, especially enjoying the gatherings on 105th Street and summers spent at the Surf Club.
While Dorothy was a 70-year resident of Wisconsin, her heart seemingly always longed for Wichita, KS. She loved to visit her parents and sisters there multiple times a year. The 14-hour car rides in the station wagon, which "comfortably" held six unbelted kids hostage, was punctuated with state capitols (Des Moines and Topeka, anyone?), games of license plates, the always memorable Flint Hills, and the hilltop cross depicting the site where Knute Rockne's plane crashed in 1931. Wichita was Mom's fountain of youth; the hot weather and close-knit family made for fun vacations. After every visit, Mom was always sure to come back with her Kansas accent recovered, some corny Kansas jokes, cases of Coors beer that illegally crossed several state lines, and at least one new household item that she saw at one of her sister's houses.
Dorothy had a genuine zest for life and was a very social person. Besides presiding over numerous 105th Street cocktail parties and get togethers, she volunteered at Christ King School, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, played in many gin rummy and bridge card clubs, enjoyed her Westmoor CC book club, and late in life took up golf where she occasionally gave Jerry a run for his money! Dorothy was a fervent Catholic and was always strong in her faith, passing that on to future generations.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. SEBASTIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, on Saturday, April 4, for only Dorothy's six kids due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Westmoor Country Club.
The family would like to thank Badger Hospice, RN Erin Kunz, Social worker Erika Wentarmini, and Sister Jana Akam for the tender care they exhibited in ministering to Dorothy in her final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to consider making a memorial in Dorothy's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 3333 N. Mayfair Road #107, Wauwatosa, WI, 53222 or The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 N. Mayfair Road #104, Wauwatosa, WI, 53222.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020