Halpin, Dorothy Ann (Nee Harcharick) of Whitefish Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward, survived by her daughters, Karen (Joe) Dolan and Kristina (Sig) Martinez de la Torre, and her grandchildren, Fiona Dolan and Thomas Dolan. Born in Pennsylvania, one of 12 siblings, Dorothy lived in Southern California for 65 years. She was diligent with an eye for detail, working at Mayfield Junior School in Pasadena for 40 years before moving to Whitefish Bay to be near her grandchildren. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed many Saturdays watching college football or golf. Dorothy's strength and sense of humor were admired by all. Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 11:00 to 11:45 AM, followed by remembrances of Dorothy, at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave, Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon. Private interment for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
