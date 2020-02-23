|
|
Dorothy Ann Honrath (nee Tupy)
Brookfield - Passed on to Eternal Life at the age of 95 on February 14 (Valentine's Day) to be reunited with her beloved husband Norbert. She was the loving daughter of Frank and Anna Tupy and was preceded in death by her cherished sister Mary Alice Holzem and her dear son-in-law William Berg. She is survived by her five children: Marianne (Scott) Schmaelzle, James, William (Elizabeth Blackwood), Christine Schreier (Ralph Pamenter), and Margaret Berg. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy and Norbert were the long-time owners of the Uptown ShopRite on North Avenue, and several other grocery stores, for 52 years. She was a devoted member of St. John Vianney Parish in Brookfield. To the end, Dorothy was the heart and soul of this ever growing family, and was dearly loved and admired by all who were fortunate to know her.
Visitation Friday, February 28, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would have loved her legacy to result in memorials to or Children's Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020