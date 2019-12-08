|
|
Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Pekel
Brookfield - (Nee Bartol) Went home to the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019. Age 80.
Dearly loved and cherished wife of Donald, for 60 years. Loving mother of David (Mona) Pekel, Deanna Welsh, and Dale Pekel. Grandmother of Michael, Lauren, Daniel, Renée, and Alli. Sister of Robert (Janet) Bartol and Rosemary (Jack) Tobiasz, and the late John (Sandy) Bartol. Also loved by many relatives and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-7PM. Additional gathering time at ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials appreciated to the .
Dottie was a beautiful mother and grandmother, a service representative for WE Energies, an outstanding cook, baker and gracious hostess.
An angel among us and a friend to many, you will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019