Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pekel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Pekel

Add a Memory
Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Pekel Notice
Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Pekel

Brookfield - (Nee Bartol) Went home to the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019. Age 80.

Dearly loved and cherished wife of Donald, for 60 years. Loving mother of David (Mona) Pekel, Deanna Welsh, and Dale Pekel. Grandmother of Michael, Lauren, Daniel, Renée, and Alli. Sister of Robert (Janet) Bartol and Rosemary (Jack) Tobiasz, and the late John (Sandy) Bartol. Also loved by many relatives and friends.

Gathering at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-7PM. Additional gathering time at ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials appreciated to the .

Dottie was a beautiful mother and grandmother, a service representative for WE Energies, an outstanding cook, baker and gracious hostess.

An angel among us and a friend to many, you will be dearly missed.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline