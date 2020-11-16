Dorothy B. Lange (nee Speckman)
Milwaukee - Entered God's Kingdom on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Gerald (Carol) Lange, Patricia (Bob) Brandt and Leslie (Mary) Lange. Dear grandmother of Michael (Nicole) Lange, Nicole (Bob) McCarthy, Mathew (Lara) Lange, Heather (Dave) Schmidt, Robin (Jim) Hendrickson, Joseph (Jenny) Lange, Ryan (Betsy) Lange, Andrew (Ashley) Lange, Angie (Terry) Miller and Jenelle Yeh. Dear great-grandmother of 19 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy's secret to life was a positive attitude and a beautiful smile. To know Dorothy was to know love!! No services will be held.