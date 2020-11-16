1/1
Dorothy B. (Speckman) Lange
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy B. Lange (nee Speckman)

Milwaukee - Entered God's Kingdom on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Gerald (Carol) Lange, Patricia (Bob) Brandt and Leslie (Mary) Lange. Dear grandmother of Michael (Nicole) Lange, Nicole (Bob) McCarthy, Mathew (Lara) Lange, Heather (Dave) Schmidt, Robin (Jim) Hendrickson, Joseph (Jenny) Lange, Ryan (Betsy) Lange, Andrew (Ashley) Lange, Angie (Terry) Miller and Jenelle Yeh. Dear great-grandmother of 19 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy's secret to life was a positive attitude and a beautiful smile. To know Dorothy was to know love!! No services will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved