Dorothy (Burk) Baugh



Brookfield - Dorothy (Burk) Baugh, 96, long time resident of Brookfield WI, died at home with her daughter's family in Kailua HI after living there 4 1/2 years.



Dorothy's life was marked by generosity, great love and gentleness. She cared for many and did so often privately with grace. In her quiet and wise manner, Dorothy was the confidant of many. She was always finding ways to give to others. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the recipients of enormous expressions of her love.



Dorothy is survived by her sister, Sharon Moericke, daughter Bonnie and Mike Joyce, grandchildren Christian Waters, David and Jennifer Waters, Brad and Julie Waters, Jennifer Joyce, Benjamin and Rebecca Joyce.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Waters in 2002 and husband of 72 years, Robert Baugh in 2015.



Donations can be made to Unity Lutheran Church, 20700 W North Ave, Brookfield WI 53045.



Due to the pandemic there will be no services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store