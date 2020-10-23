Dorothy Bein-Arenzon

Dorothy Bein-ArenzonGlendale, WI - Passed away October 21st, 2020, at age 91, with her family by her side.Dorothy was born to Jack and Bess Kohlenberg, May 22nd, 1929 in Milw., WI. Dorothy graduated from Washington High School and studied at the University of WI - Madison. She continued her education at the University of Southern CA in the field of occupational therapy.She was preceded in death by Murray Bein, her first husband and father of her children; her son, Alan; husband, Simon Arenzon; and brother, Sidney Kohlenberg. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susie Briggs; her grandchildren, Toby Dunn, Chelsea Briggs, Danielle Briggs, Dylan Bein and Dalton Bein; brothers, David and Robert Kohlenberg; and a host of great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Dorothy was a loving and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid sailor with Murray on their sailboat, the SeaGar. She continued her love of the water by living a stone's throw from Lake Michigan and visiting Klode Park on Saturdays with her beloved Susie. Dorothy's creativity was expressed in the artwork she created, and she surrounded herself in all things art. Dorothy loved her family and her family loved her.The family is having a private funeral. A donation in support of Congregation Sinai (Fox Point) in lieu of flowers appreciated.