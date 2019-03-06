|
|
Bigley-Olson, Dorothy Found peace March 2, 2019 at the age of 100 years. Dear aunt of John (Sonja) Bigley and James Bigley. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Dorothy honorably served in the US Navy during WWII and was proud to have graduated from Cardinal Stritch University with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in 1986. Visitation Thursday, March 7 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home. Cemetery Committal Service will be held Friday, March 8 at 11:00 AM at CALVARY CEMETERY, 5503 W. Bluemound Rd (PLEASE MEET AT CEMETERY ENTRANCE).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019