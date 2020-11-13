Dorothy C. AnderMuskego - Ander, Dorothy C.Passed peacefully October 30, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jeff Ander, Gregg and Nancy Ander, Debbie and Jeff D'Agostino, and Cindy Ander. She was the proud grandmother of Jason, Jesse, Erik, Nicky and Danny.Dorothy was born on June 2, 1932 to Arthur & Lillian Stolzenburg. She received her Bachelors degree at University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.For many years after Dorothy got married, she was a professional model, both runway and in print (even after she was a Mother!). After that, she spent much of her time volunteering. She was an active member of the Hales Corners Historical Society, Women's Club, Garden Club, Meals on Wheels and several Gourmet Cooking Club's. After her children were grown she worked as Director of Research for the YMCA.Dorothy was even elected Hales Corners Citizen Of The Year!She enjoyed painting and many of her still lifes and abstracts are being enjoyed and are an important part of her legacy. In later years, Dorothy studied Ikebana, the art of Japanese Flower Arrangment with formal display according to strict rules and received many awards.In Hales Corners, Dorothy was an active member of Emanuel, United Church of Christ and when in Naples, FL., the Moorings Methodist Church. She was a Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed many games of dominoes with friends and family.Dorothy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Special thank you to Tudor Oaks for their compassionate care. Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Tudor Oaks, S77 W12929 McShane Drive, Muskego, 53150. The date to be determined after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Tudor Oaks Memorial Fund and put Dorothy Ander in the memo line.