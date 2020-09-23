1/1
Dorothy C. Babcock
Dorothy C. Babcock

Milwaukee - Found peace on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph W. Babcock. Devoted mom of Ralph E. (Joanne), Robert and Richard Babcock. Proud grandma of Brian (Jessica), Kyle (Susan), Chelsea, Kelly, Courtney and Carissa. Dear great-grandma of Amber, Laura, Kylie, Alisyn and Caden. Sister of the late Kenneth Lederhaus. Sister-in-law of Leatrice Thurston. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Dorothy was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Bay View for over 44 years, active with Southeast Interfaith, Cropwalk for close to 35 years and proud poll-worker for over 25 years for the City of Milwaukee. She was a proud Bay View resident for over 50 years and vocal supporter in the community.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, 2:00-4:00 PM. Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. Private inurnment at Arlington Park Cemetery. If desired, consider a memorial in Dorothy's memory to Southeast Interfaith.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
