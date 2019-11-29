|
Dorothy C. Butz
Muskego - (nee Schmidt) Born to Eternal Life November 27, 2019. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl H. Butz. Dear mother of Ronalyn (Jaime) Ibanez and Steven (Debra) Butz. Proud grandmother of Jacob (Sarah) Butz, Jonathan (Sarah) Butz, Stefanie Ibanez, and James Ibanez. Great-grandmother to Aleena, Kinlee, Gunner, Kilian, Emmett, Wesley and Shane. Beloved Auntie Dorothy to many, many nephews and nieces. Loving sister of John (Carol Ann) Schmidt, Joanne (Donald) Bartos, Thomas (Kay) Schmidt, Mary Schmidt and Catherine Schmidt. Preceded in death by mother Dorothy and father John Schmidt, brothers Robert, Lawrence (Marilyn) and Edward Schmidt and sisters Margaret (Edgar) Furey and Lorraine (Orlin) Schulz. Sister-in-law to the late Dory Schroeder and Shirley Masnica. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Horizon Home Care & Hospice, Heritage Senior Living-Muskego, Waukesha Memorial Hospital and the caregivers at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice are appreciated. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Monday, December 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM December 3rd, St. Monica Catholic Church, 160 East Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay. Family and friends are invited for a fellowship gathering at 12:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park following the Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019