Dorothy C. Foti (nee Stelter)
West Allis - Passed away peacefully with family around her on October 18, 2019 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by her loving husband Paschal of 57 years and her loving son Robert and his wife Ruth Foti. She is survived by her loving and caring children Barbara Slowik, John (Mary Jo) Foti, and David (Laura) Foti. Proud grandma of Chad Foti, Michelle Foti, Dan (Sarah) Slowik, Mike (Marna) Slowik, Jason (Nancy) Slowik, Justin (Holly) Foti, Ryan (Amanda) Foti, and Max (Christine) Foti. Also survived by 14 amazing and adorable great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Gerri Stelter and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers and sister; Ray, Ed, Jean Barnett, Leonard, and Ralph. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Friday at St. Rita 9:30 am until time of Mass. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019