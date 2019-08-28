Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Karbel, Dorothy C. (Nee Conradt) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, August 26, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Karbel. Dear mother of Alan (David Pederson) Karbel and Ron (Nina Zealy) Karbel. Further survived by two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00pm until Time of Service at 3:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
