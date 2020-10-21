1/
Dorothy C. Sario

West Allis - (nee Kunze) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, October 16, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Wyman Sario. Loving mother of Laurie (Wayne Budwick) Twardy, Stephanie Lundgren and Kim (Thad) Jelinske. Dear grandmother of Paul Jr. (Angie) Twardy, Angie (Michael) Laiosa, Grant (Kristina) Fitzgerald, Erica (Brian) Cooley, Justin (Samantha Gosper), Cameron (Tiffany Lee) and Logan (Raven Francomano) Jelinske. Great grandmother of Kristen and Eric Laiosa. Sister of Delores (the late Jerome) Rousar, Nancy (John) Walejewski, the late Joan (Chuck) Stuart, the late Rosemary (Michael) Nowicki and the late Paul (Cris) Kunze. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Dorothy was a member of Eastern Star - West Allis Chapter #172 Past Matron. A memorial and Eastern Star Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
OCT
22
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
