passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Harry "Frank" Lasky Sr. Loving mother of Harry Lasky Jr. Dorothy attended St. Frederick's grade school and graduated from Cudahy High School. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines International. She worked for the IRS and in the office of Mobil Oil.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Nativity of the Lord Church (3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) 10:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
