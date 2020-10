Sr. Dorothy Cherrier SSNDBorn to Eternal Life October 2, 2020, age 90 years. Survived by a niece, friends and the SSND community. Preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Edith and her brothers Roy, Arthur and Jim. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass celebrating Sr. Dorothy's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.