Dooley, Dorothy Dooley, Dorothy Ann (nee. Rucht) of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She is survived by her loving husband Dan, children: Susan (David) Jambretz, Patti Bowen, Bruce Dooley (Tina); nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. Visitation will be held IN CHURCH on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM and a visitation IN CHURCH on Tuesday, March 12, from 10-10:45 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz Street, Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the family for distribution according to Dorothy's wishes. Please make checks payable to: "Dan Dooley". Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, Wisconsin 262-534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
