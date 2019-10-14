Resources
Sister Dorothy Droessler SSSF

Sister Dorothy Droessler SSSF Notice
Sister Dorothy Droessler, SSSF

October 12th, 2019. Age 98. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand & great grand nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 76 years.

Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Thursday October 17th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Kieler, WI . In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
