Dorothy E. (Lukas) Kurtz
1929 - 2020
Dorothy E. Kurtz (Nee Lukas)

Dorothy E. Kurtz (Nee Lukas) age 91, of East Troy died peacefully on November 14 after suffering a stroke.

She was born in Milwaukee on June 15, 1929, and grew up in Caldwell, WI. Dorothy married Harley Kurtz on August 16, 1952. Dorothy was a dedicated member of St. James United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a long time volunteer to many causes including Lakeland Nursing Home, Meals on Wheels and a troop leader for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Additionally, Dorothy was a founding member and EMT and EMT instructor for the East Troy Ambulance for more than 25 years. Dorothy headed the East Troy Election Board for the State of WI for many years. In 1991, both Dorothy and Harley were awarded the Serve Wisconsin, Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteerism. Dorothy was a dedicated Red Cross blood donor for over 50 years. Dorothy was also a long serving and active member of the East Troy Junior and Senior Women's Clubs. Dorothy loved her hobbies of helping others, fishing, gardening, baking, and playing cards. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Irene Lukas and 2 brothers, Peter and Richard, and her husband and best friend of 68 years just last month, when Harley passed away on October 6. She is survived by her 3 children Sandy (George) Roscoe, Karl (Theresa) Kurtz and Kent Kurtz; grandchildren Travis, Chad, Andrea, Chris, Todd, Alec, and Julian; great grandchildren Savanah, Gavin, Tanner, and Charlotte; her sister Irene Hoernke; many other relatives and countless friends. At her request there will be no funeral service. A joint memorial celebration of life for Harley and Dorothy will take place in 2021.

Legacy Funeral Services

East Troy, WI 262-642-5057




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
