Dorothy E. Lucht
Grafton - Mrs. Dorothy Lucht of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 87.
Dorothy was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1932, daughter of William and Ella Schlegel Machin. She attended local schools and graduated from Rufus King High School, Class of 1950. In June of 1953, Dorothy was united in marriage with Gordon Lucht; the couple moved to the Grafton area and started their family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Her generous nature will be missed by many.
Survivors include her daughters Joyce (Dale) Peters and Bonnie (Mark) Lecher, both of Grafton. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Anita (the late Kenneth) Lucht, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, and brother Donald (the late Pat) Machin.
Visitation Thursday, September 24th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg from 4-5PM, followed by funeral services at 5PM. Burial St. Paul Cemetery, Grafton. To comply with the statewide mandate, face masks will be required at the visitation and service. Service seating is limited to 50 people. Memorials are suggested the St. Paul Women's Guild or Mel's Charities.
