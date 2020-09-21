1/
Dorothy E. Lucht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Lucht

Grafton - Mrs. Dorothy Lucht of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 87.

Dorothy was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1932, daughter of William and Ella Schlegel Machin. She attended local schools and graduated from Rufus King High School, Class of 1950. In June of 1953, Dorothy was united in marriage with Gordon Lucht; the couple moved to the Grafton area and started their family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Her generous nature will be missed by many.

Survivors include her daughters Joyce (Dale) Peters and Bonnie (Mark) Lecher, both of Grafton. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Anita (the late Kenneth) Lucht, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, and brother Donald (the late Pat) Machin.

Visitation Thursday, September 24th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg from 4-5PM, followed by funeral services at 5PM. Burial St. Paul Cemetery, Grafton. To comply with the statewide mandate, face masks will be required at the visitation and service. Service seating is limited to 50 people. Memorials are suggested the St. Paul Women's Guild or Mel's Charities.

Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eernisse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved