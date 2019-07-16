Services
Dorothy E. Sattler Notice
Sattler, Dorothy E. Age 89 peacefully passed away with her family at her side on July 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Theodore Sattler. She was a beloved mother to Tyler (Sharon) Sattler, Sheila (Emil) Orcholski, Barry (Deborah) Sattler. A very proud grandmother to Nathaniel Sattler (Rachel Butler), Gabrielle (James) Wagor, Jay (Laura) Orcholski, Marcia (Brett) Nicholson, Jonah and Kyler Sattler. Great-grandmother to Rebecca, Eva and Miriam Sattler, Benjamin Wagor, Susannah and Palmer Orcholski, and Hailey Nicholson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Graveside services will be Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Temple Menorah Ever-Rest Cemetery, 9548 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee. Charitable contributions to the would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019
