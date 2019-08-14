|
Shorts, Dorothy E. "Dotty" (Nee Jenkins) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 10th, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Eugene Henry Shorts. Dear mother of Michele Rae Heimark, Kim Lou Ann (Christopher) Keen and the late infant Angela Jean. Grandmother of Thomas Matthew (Erin) Heimark Jr., Jacob Christopher Keen and Sean Michael Henry (Brittany) Keen. Great-Grandmother of Arianna Rayn Heimark, Aaliyah Madison Heimark, Jaxton Thomas Heimark, Helena Kikue Keen, Khloe Santiago-Keen, Lucille Elaine LeeAnn Keen. Sister of Ronald (Kay) Jenkins and the late Richard (Peggy) Jenkins. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at Blessed Hope United Methodist Church (3177 S. 107th St.) from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11. Inurnment to take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019