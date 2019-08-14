Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Hope United Methodist Church
3177 S. 107th St
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Hope United Methodist Church
3177 S. 107th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Shorts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. "Dotty" Shorts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. "Dotty" Shorts Notice
Shorts, Dorothy E. "Dotty" (Nee Jenkins) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 10th, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Eugene Henry Shorts. Dear mother of Michele Rae Heimark, Kim Lou Ann (Christopher) Keen and the late infant Angela Jean. Grandmother of Thomas Matthew (Erin) Heimark Jr., Jacob Christopher Keen and Sean Michael Henry (Brittany) Keen. Great-Grandmother of Arianna Rayn Heimark, Aaliyah Madison Heimark, Jaxton Thomas Heimark, Helena Kikue Keen, Khloe Santiago-Keen, Lucille Elaine LeeAnn Keen. Sister of Ronald (Kay) Jenkins and the late Richard (Peggy) Jenkins. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at Blessed Hope United Methodist Church (3177 S. 107th St.) from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11. Inurnment to take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Milwaukee.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline