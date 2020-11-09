Dorothy Emma BoginskiIt is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy Emma (Wildeman) Boginski our loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed October 27, 2020 at Tudor Oaks Health Center, where she was a resident as she struggled with the effects of Alzheimer's. The cause of death was Covid-19. She was 96 years old.Predeceased by the love of her life Robert (Bob) Boginski. Theirs's was a love for the ages. Dorothy met Bob while they were both working at the War Department in Milwaukee. She was a stenographer who was privy to incoming confidential information regarding the War. She said she knew secrets regarding World War II she was sworn to never share and she never did. Bob was a returning veteran that had recovered from injuries sustained through his service to his Country. They were meant to meet and their love grew into a beautiful marriage that was enjoyed until his early death at age 61.She was the beloved Mother of Susan (predeceased Lee) Ystad, Robert Boginski, Janice (predeceased Bent) Sorensen, Chris Ullman (Mike Neuens). Loving Grandmother Kristin (Ed) Ksobiech, Carri Ullman (Joel Wisneski), Alexis Boginski (Ryan Ross). Cherished Great Grandmother, predeceased Justin Ystad, Tommy Ksobiech (Donald Lodge), Nick (Abby) Ksobiech, Zak Ksobiech (Amanda Moran). She was loved and known as Grandma to Joy, Doug, Peyton, Cooper Johnsen and LeAnne, Josh, Jordan Neuens, Jessie and Mark Olsen. Treasured by her extended family Don, Linda, Mike (Emily Johnson), Oliver and Maddie Ystad. Her love knew no boundaries and that included all of our family pets throughout the years.Dorothy was born October 21, 1924. The youngest of 5 children to Frederick and Rose (Bachman) Wildeman. She lived in Madison up until her senior year in High School. She and her parents then relocated to Milwaukee.Dorothy worked at First Star Bank as an accomplished Customer Service Representative for over 20 years. After her retirement she returned to work part-time for Xerox and Baan.She was a Catholic woman of strong faith. She called upon that faith to provide divine intervention when watching her favorite sports teams, The Packers, Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. Dorothy loved to travel with family. We celebrated her 90th birthday in Florida at Disney World. She made trips to California and Arizona to visit family.A celebration of Dorothy's life and memorial service will be held in 2021. She will be laid to rest at Wood Cemetery with her beloved Bob.Let's raise a glass of chardonnay (Dorothy's favorite), to one of the classiest, strong beyond measure, and most genuinely loving people you would have had the privilege of meeting.